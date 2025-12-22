Eddie Paea, a former NRL halfback, has landed a fresh coaching job with the South Sydney Rabbitohs as he takes one step closer to potentially becoming a future NRL head coach.

Following back-to-back seasons on the coaching staff in the club's pathways system, Paea has landed a new role with the Rabbitohs that will see him work under Wayne Collins as an assistant coach of the side's NSW Cup reserve-grade team with Jason Peterson.

The promotion comes after he spent the 2024 season as an assistant of the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup squad and worked on the Under-19s SG Ball Cup coaching staff last season.

He was also one of two head coaches for the Mascot Jets A-grade side in the South Sydney Juniors Rugby League (SSJRL) competition for 2025.

Before going down the coaching route, the halfback played eight matches for the Rabbitohs between 2006 and 2008 and registered seven games for the Tongan national team, debuting in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

The cousin of former NRL players Lelea Paea, Lopini Paea and Mickey Paea, Eddie spent the majority of his time in the NSW Cup whilst contracted and made 42 appearances, scored 15 tries and kicked 79 goals for the North Sydney Bears - the Rabbitohs feeder team at the time.

2025 Rabbitohs NSW Cup Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Wayne Collins

Assistant Coaches: Jason Peterson, Eddie Paea

Team Manager: Dave Sheargold

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Tom Watkins

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Cooper O'Donnell

Physiotherapist: Bernie Chau

Sports Scientist: Ethan Hollie