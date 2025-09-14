A former NRL halfback for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders, Matt Frawley has announced his retirement from rugby league.

Contracted with the Leeds Rhinos but playing with the Huddersfield Giants on a loan deal, Frawley has confirmed that he will hang up the boots on his professional playing career at the end of the 2025 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, the 30-year-old spent six seasons in the competition, in which he played 31 matches for the Bulldogs (2017-18) and a further 22 games for the Raiders (2020-23).

Failing to cement a regular spot in the line-up in his two stints in the NRL, he also spent time overseas playing in the Super League with Huddersfield and Leeds.

“There have been plenty of ups and downs along the way, but I'm grateful for it all," Frawley shared on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part and supported me throughout my career - especially my team-mates, coaches, support staff and fans at Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

“I've been lucky enough to make lifelong friends and live out experiences I dreamed of as a kid.

“I'm excited to stay connected to the game and to see what's next.”