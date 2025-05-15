Franklin Pele, a former NRL forward for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks has walked out on his current overseas club as they consider legal action and signed with a new team.

Beginning the season with the Bradford Bulls who compete in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League - Pele has dramatically walked out on the club to sign with a new team.

As the club considers its' "legal position" surrounding his exit, it is understood that the front-rower signed with a third-tier French rugby union club without the Bradford Bulls' knowledge.

“No Bradford Bulls player, nor individual ever has been or ever will be bigger than the club itself," a club spokesperson said in a statement.

"Any contracted player must fully be committed to representing the club, its' badge and its' supporters.

"Franklin Pele has, therefore, played his last match for our club."

In 2023, Pele made the surprising decision to move away from the NRL after three seasons and seven NRL games for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.

Touted as an impact player of the interchange bench, he unfortunately never lived up to expectations and spent most of his tenure in the NSW Cup for the club's respective feeder teams.

"The player's sudden departure allows talented players within our existing squad, who do want to play for us, an opportunity to further impress and secure a regular place in our matchday 17," the statement added.

"It also allows the club to look elsewhere to see if there are any players of the required standard contractually available to add competition and further depth to our existing, exciting squad.

"The club is considering its' legal position and will be making no further comment at this stage, as we focus fully on a huge on-field week for the club, its' players and fans.”