Jack Jeffries, a former hooker for the St George Dragons and Western Suburbs Magpies has tragically passed away at the age of 68.

A member of the 1972 Australian Schoolboys team, Jeffries passed away on Friday in Culburra on the NSW South Coast and was announced by the Western Suburbs Magpies Facebook page.

During his playing career, he played seven matches for the Dragons (1978) and 69 matches for the Magpies (1979-1981).

Despite his short career, he is commonly remembered for playing a key role in a 60 Minutes report in which several Magpies players were seen slapping each other in the faces to psych themselves up before matches.

The vision from 1979 depicted Jeffries exchanging blows with legendary superstar Tommy Raudonikis in the dressing room.