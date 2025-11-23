Dan Russell, a former NRL forward for the St George Illawarra Dragons, has decided to switch clubs ahead of next season but will remain overseas in the United Kingdom.\n\nAfter plying his trade with the Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils (via loan) this year, Russell has agreed to a one-year contract to join the Bradford Bulls, which will keep him in the Super League competition.\n\nA ten-time international for Papua New Guinea, the 29-year-old forward appeared in ten matches for the Wolves before making the switch mid-way through the year to the Red Devils on a short-term loan deal.\n\n“I am super excited, it's going to be a challenge in the first year but it's a challenge I am looking forward to with the players and staff that have been put together," Russell said in a statement.\n\n“From watching the Bulls in the Championship they already had a good side who played good footy and after seeing them get promoted, I wanted to stay in Super League and being given the chance to work with Kurt [Haggerty] again and the players he's brought in made it an easy decision.\n\n“I'm looking to bring some experience and versatility to the team in Super League, I can play back row and other positions I just want to be a real team player, cover where I can and we have a great group for the first year back which can make it a really special year.\n\n“The history of this club in Super League was another reason why I jumped at the chance to join, it is an exciting time and an exciting chance to continue the history of the club and I am looking forward to getting there and making a mark in 2026.”\n\n[caption id="attachment_165056" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Dan Russell of the Dragons takes to the field during the round 27 NRL match between St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nBefore making the move overseas, Russell spent two seasons with the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he recorded eight first-grade matches and was previously involved in the North Queensland Cowboys system but didn't register a single NRL appearance.\n\n“I worked with Dan in a short space of time at Salford at the back end of the year, it didn't work out at Warrington but he is big, athletic and can ball play on the edges," Bradford Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty added.\n\n"He is a player I like, he is a first class human being who will fit the environment really well and he is someone who will be highly thought of in the group.\n\nI am really looking forward to helping him get to the next level in his game and be a consistent back row forward.\n\n"There is a lot of Dan's game that I like and there is a lot I think I can help him getting better with too and he knows his own improvement areas, I am excited to see what he can do.”