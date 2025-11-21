Twelve months after being one of nine players farewelled by the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2024 season, halfback Jesse Marschke has decided to hang up the boots on his playing career.

Most recently playing in the NSW Cup competition with the North Sydney Bears - a club he played several seasons with - Marschke appeared in six first-grade matches for the Dragons in 2024 but failed to land an extension with the club after a one-year stint with them.

The brother of former Sydney Roosters player Ben Marschke, Jesse's time at the Dragons was hampered by a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of that year's campaign.

However, he retires with 99 NSW Cup matches and 27 tries to his name, 63 of those appearances came for the Bears while he also had stints with the Newtown Jets and Canterbury Bulldogs.

"Thank you Jesse! A big farewell to out captain, our leader, our mate and a great Bear, as Jesse Marschke has decided to retire from the NSW Cup and NRL level of footy. Forever a Bear," the North Sydney Bears said in a statement.