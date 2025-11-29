Jamie Feeney, a former NRL forward for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm, has secured a head coaching job for next season after previously being linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW top job.

Last playing in the NRL in 2006, Feeney has agreed to become the new head coach of the Aberdeen Tigers who compete in the Group 21 competition.

Linked with the Bulldogs NRLW head coaching job before it was handed to Brayden Wiliame, Feeney's coaching history includes coaching the Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW competition, as well as Central Coast in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg competition.

More recently, he led Marsden State High School to the Queensland schoolgirls' title in 2022, in which they defeated Kirwan State High School by 20 points, 36-16.

Before hanging up the boots on his playing career, the 47-year-old played 132 matches with the Bulldogs (1999-2004) and Melbourne Storm (2005-06).

Primarily playing either in the back-row or at lock, he also reprsented NSW Country in 2002.