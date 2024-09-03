Former Canterbury Bulldogs player and Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin has signed with a new club to continue his rugby league career.

After attracting interest from The Dolphins earlier this year, Martin has decided to remain overseas in the Super League, signing a two-year contract with the Hull Kingston Rovers until the end of the 2026 season.

The new deal will see him link up with them from Brad Arthur's Leeds Rhinos where he has spent the last six seasons after moving to them from the NRL.

Able to play a variety of positions, the 31-year-old managed 25 first-grade matches for the Canterbury Bulldogs between 2018-19, having come up through the Sydney Roosters pathways system.

"I'm excited to join Hull KR next season and get over there. After speaking to Willie, I was excited by our conversations," Martin said.

"Those chats and the performances Hull KR are putting in made the decision on the footy side a lot easier.

"I want to play the best I can for Hull KR and do what's best for the team. Then the individual aspects of my game will progress along with that when the team is performing well.

"I've played with Kelepi (Tanginoa) and Jesse (Sue) before so I'm looking forward to connecting up with those guys again. It's an exciting fresh start for me, I can't wait to rip in to something new."

Due to his age, the new contract likely puts an end to any potential return to the NRL.

While this has now been all but confirmed, Martin will be aiming to make a return to the international arena with the Papua New Guinea national team after last playing for them in 2022 and missing out on competing in last year's Pacific Championship against Cook Islands and Fiji.

He has appeared 15 times for the PNG Kumuls throughout his career in which he has scored five tries and 110 points.

"It's awesome (the club's connection with Papua New Guinea)," he continued.

"The history between Hull KR and Stanley Gene, John Okul and Makali Aizue was a big part of paving the way for players like me now.

"A lot of Papua New Guineans know who Hull KR are and hopefully at the end of the season I'll get to represent Papua New Guinea again in the Pacific Bowl.

"I'm excited to be part of that story and put my stamp on the next chapter of that."