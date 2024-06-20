Zero Tackle rewinds to the past as the QLD Maroons get ready to take on the NSW Blues on Thursday evening in the 2024 Under-19s State of Origin match.
Zero Tackle looks at every player who competed for the Maroons at the U19/20s level and examines which players have gone on to play in the State of Origin arena.
Players that have gone on to the Origin arena from the junior representative match include Harry Grant, Patrick Carrigan, Murray Taulagi, Anthony Milford and many more.
2012 (QLD U20s def by NSW U20s 18-14)
The first edition of the Under 20s State of Origin match saw QLD lose to NSW by four points.
Despite the loss, Edrick Lee crossed for a double, Aaron Whitchurch scored a try, and Mitchell Frei booted one goal.
Over the following years, Edrick Lee, Dylan Napa and Moses Mbye would be the only three players to go on and represent the QLD Maroons in the Origin arena.
1. Lachlan Maranta
2. Hymel Hunt
3. Tautau Moga
4. Edrick Lee
5. Aaron Whitchurch
6. Kurt Mann
7. Ben Hampton (c)
8. Mitchell Frei
9. Alex Elisala
10. Dylan Napa
11. Chris Grevsmuhl
12. Caleb Timu
13. Benn Malley
Interchange
14. Brandon Tago
15. Corey Oates
16. Travis Peeters
17. Moses Mbye