Zero Tackle rewinds to the past as the QLD Maroons get ready to take on the NSW Blues on Thursday evening in the 2024 Under-19s State of Origin match.

Zero Tackle looks at every player who competed for the Maroons at the U19/20s level and examines which players have gone on to play in the State of Origin arena.

Players that have gone on to the Origin arena from the junior representative match include Harry Grant, Patrick Carrigan, Murray Taulagi, Anthony Milford and many more.