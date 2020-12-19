55 players are currently in contention for an opportunity in the NRL as squads begin to take their final shape with train and trial players fighting for the last remaining spots, per The Daily Telegraph.
The Warriors have given former Roosters half Jayden Nikorima a chance to make his NRL comeback after adding the New Zealander to their pre-season program.
Nikorima was axed by the Chooks in 2017 after failing a second drug test, with his last senior match coming the year prior.
Former Titans and Sharks half Albert Kelly is fighting for a chance with the Broncos after moving from the English Super League earlier this off-season.
Kelly had a promising stint with both Hull side’s in the UK, scoring 63 tries from 110 games between the two clubs.
The 29-year-old will be joined by hooker Issac Luke, who is hoping to for a second season at Red Hill after playing 12 games under Anthony Seibold this season.
Canterbury will have eight players fighting for a 2021 roster place, including Cooper Talau, son of club great, Willie.
Another son of a Bulldogs great will also be hoping for an opportunity at the top level, but it won’t be at Belmore.
Steve Price’s son, Riley, is currently on trial with the Cowboys and will be in strong contention for a spot under Todd Payten.
The Eels currently have no train and trial players listed as they look to prioritise their junior program pathways, while the Sea Eagles, Panthers and Rabbitohs are yet to finalise their pre-season squads.
Current train and trial contracts:
BRONCOS
Albert Kelly
Calum Gahan
Issac Luke
BULLDOGS
Bailey Biondi-Odo
Kane Jackson
Javvier Pitovao
Mosese Pope
Aaron Schoupp
Cooper Talau
Penisimani Teaupa
Kane Kalache
Reubenn Rennie
COWBOYS
Riley Price
Josh Stuckey
Jack Bowyer
DRAGONS
Jaiyden Hunt
Josh Coric
Connor Muhleisen
KNIGHTS
RAIDERS
Elijah Anderson
ROOSTERS
Joshua Bevan
Ronald Volkman
Tom Deakin
Zac Montgomery
Brad Abbey
SHARKS
Jack A. Williams
Monty Raper
Josh Carr
Tom Hazelton
STORM
Daniel Atkinson
WARRIORS
Jayden Nikorima
Nathan Watts
Pride Peterson-Robati
Taniela Otukolo
Valingi Kepu
Otukinekina Kepu
Leyton Finau
Jeremiah Asi
William Fakatoumafi
Brandon Tumeth
Henry O’Kane
Allan Fitzgibbon
Ky Rodwell
Issac Luke if he’s willing to take a train and trail deal then obviously he will settle for nearly anything. he should return to the bunnies as back up to Damien Cook. Would be a great locker room presence on that team.
hope the Warriors sign Lachlan Timm he looked good coming through as a youngster and in reserve grade.
Another good fit would be Albert Kelly to the tigers if the broncos dont want him.
whatever happened to James Seggy, Micheal Lichaa, Nathan Peats, Tristan Sailor and Danny Levi?
Segeyaro got a 4year ban