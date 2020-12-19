55 players are currently in contention for an opportunity in the NRL as squads begin to take their final shape with train and trial players fighting for the last remaining spots, per The Daily Telegraph.

The Warriors have given former Roosters half Jayden Nikorima a chance to make his NRL comeback after adding the New Zealander to their pre-season program.

Nikorima was axed by the Chooks in 2017 after failing a second drug test, with his last senior match coming the year prior.

Former Titans and Sharks half Albert Kelly is fighting for a chance with the Broncos after moving from the English Super League earlier this off-season.

Kelly had a promising stint with both Hull side’s in the UK, scoring 63 tries from 110 games between the two clubs.

The 29-year-old will be joined by hooker Issac Luke, who is hoping to for a second season at Red Hill after playing 12 games under Anthony Seibold this season.

Canterbury will have eight players fighting for a 2021 roster place, including Cooper Talau, son of club great, Willie.

Another son of a Bulldogs great will also be hoping for an opportunity at the top level, but it won’t be at Belmore.

Steve Price’s son, Riley, is currently on trial with the Cowboys and will be in strong contention for a spot under Todd Payten.

The Eels currently have no train and trial players listed as they look to prioritise their junior program pathways, while the Sea Eagles, Panthers and Rabbitohs are yet to finalise their pre-season squads.

Current train and trial contracts:

BRONCOS

Albert Kelly

Logan Bayliss-Brow

Brendan Frei

Calum Gahan

Ben Nakubuwai

Leivaha Pulu

Issac Luke

BULLDOGS

Bailey Biondi-Odo

Kane Jackson

Javvier Pitovao

Mosese Pope

Aaron Schoupp

Cooper Talau

Penisimani Teaupa

Kane Kalache

Reubenn Rennie

COWBOYS

Riley Price

Kyle Laybutt

Ata Hingano

Josh Stuckey

Javid Bowen

Jack Bowyer

DRAGONS

Jaiyden Hunt

Josh Coric

Connor Muhleisen

KNIGHTS

Brayden Musgrove

RAIDERS

Sebastian Kris

Elijah Anderson

ROOSTERS

Joshua Bevan

Ronald Volkman

Tom Deakin

Tuku Hau Tapuha

Zac Montgomery

Brad Abbey

SHARKS

Jack A. Williams

Monty Raper

Josh Carr

Kayleb Milne

Tom Hazelton

STORM

Daniel Atkinson

WARRIORS

Jayden Nikorima

Nathan Watts

Lachlan Timm

Pride Peterson-Robati

Taniela Otukolo

Valingi Kepu

Otukinekina Kepu

Leyton Finau

Jeremiah Asi

William Fakatoumafi

WESTS TIGERS

Brandon Tumeth

Henry O’Kane

Allan Fitzgibbon

Ky Rodwell

Edene Gebbie