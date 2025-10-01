The NRL's Dally M Medal Ceremony will be held on Wednesday evening in Sydney, with James Tedesco the overwhelming favourite to take out the top gong.\n\nAlongside the major award - which was led by now injured Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf when counting went behind closed doors after Round 12 - coach, captain and rookie of the year will be decided.\n\nThe team of the year will also be confirmed.\n\nAll awards are duplicated across the NRLW, creating a busy night of awards.\n\nThis live blog will automatically refresh every two minutes. Scroll down for live updates.\n\nFull list of awards\n\nNRL men's awards\nDally M Medal: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)\nCoach of the year: Ricky Stuart (Canberra Raiders)\nCaptain of the year: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)\nRookie of the year: Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)\nProvan-Summons Medal: Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels)\nTop try-scorer (Ken Irvine Medal): Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)\nTop point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)\nKen Stephen Medal: Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)\nTackle of the year: Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)\nTry of the year: Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)\n\nNRL men's team of the year\nFullback: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)\nWingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters) and Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)\nCentres: Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos) and Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)\nFive-eighth: Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)\nHalfback: Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)\nProps: Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks) and Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)\nHooker: Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)\nSecond-row: Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm) and Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)\nLock: Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)\n\nNRL women's awards\nDally M Medal: Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)\nCoach of the year: John Strange (Sydney Roosters)\nCaptain of the year: Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)\nRookie of the year: Shalom Sauaso (Brisbane Broncos)\nProvan-Summons Medal: Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)\nTop try-scorer: Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)\nTop point-scorer: Romy Teitzel (Brisbane Broncos)\nVeronica White Medal: Rhiannon Byers (Cronulla Sharks)\nTackle of the year: Ivana Lauiti'iti (New Zealand Warriors)\nTry of the year: Indie Bostock (St George Illawarra Dragons)\n\nNRL women's team of the year\nFullback: Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)\nWingers: Payton Takimoana (New Zealand Warriors) and Sheridan Gallagher (Newcastle Knights)\nCentres: Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters) and Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)\nFive-eighth: Gayle Broughton (Brisbane Broncos)\nHalfback: Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)\nProps: Ellie Johnston (Cronulla Sharks) and Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)\nHooker: Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys)\nSecond-row: Romy Teitzel (Brisbane Broncos) and Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)\nLock: Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)\n\nLive updates\n\n9:47pm\nWell, that just about does it tonight. James Tedesco and Tamika Upton both become two-time winners of the Dally M Medals.\n\nThe full summary of awards is above.\n\nWe will be back live on Sunday evening to take you through the grand final between the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.\n\nBye for now.\n\n9:45pm\nAnd there you go. Tedesco wins by a ridiculous 22 votes.\n\nJames Tedesco - 67 votes\nNathan Cleary - 45 votes\nIsaiya Katoa - 44 votes\nTom Dearden - 44 votes\nBlayke Brailey - 42 votes\n\n9:43pm:\n"I've had a lot of doubters and critics in my career so this is pretty special," Tedesco says.\n\n"It's up there for sure [this season]. I really enjoyed this season. The players we had, the players that came up and played a lot of game time for us. They were eager to learn, eager to compete and I enjoyed being the leader of that team.\n\n"It helps not playing Origin [to score more points in the Dally M count]. This year was just me doing my thing."\n\n9:42pm: NRL Dally M\nTedesco leads by 16 votes with four rounds to play. Tedesco claims one point, Tom Dearden claims four to jump into second. Only four players left - Tedesco, Dearden, Isaiya Katoa and Nathan Cleary. Given Dearden and Katoa are not in the team of the year, and Cleary is rested in Round 26, it's mathematically over.\n\nTedesco wins the Dally M Medal in an absolute canter. Who knows what the final number was.\n\n9:40pm\nAnd now to conclude the men's count which is just about over.\n\n9:35pm \nUpton is the first female player to win the Dally M award twice.\n\n"Obviously, Julia Robinson has been incredible this year. We have seen what she has done not playing in her preferred position. I just said to her that she deserved it as well," Upton says on stage.\n\n9:34pm: NRLW Dally M\nRound 9 brings with it three votes for Isabelle Kelly, six votes for Tamika Upton and two for Julia Robinson. Six left in contention, with Robinson leading Upton by 2, Isabelle Kelly another one back.\n\nRound 10. Isabelle Kelly misses with injury, Jesse Southwell polls six votes to move to within three of the lead. Julia Robinson was rested, Tamika Upton polls five votes and claims a three point buffer.\n\nIn the final round, Isabelle Kelly claims three votes, shutting the gap to three. Southwell polls five points, but is still one behind Upton. Robinson had a barnstorming final game of the year, while Upton was also outstanding scoring a hat-trick. Robinson scores three points, Upton scores three, and so Upton will win the award three votes ahead of Robinson.\n\n9:32pm\nBack to the NRLW count\n\n9:29pm\nAnd now for the men's team of the year. It can also be found above.\n\n9:26pm\nTime to unveil the NRLW team of the year. It can be found above in the awards summary.\n\n9:25pm: NRL Dally M leaderboard after Round 23\nJames Tedesco - 56 votes\nLuke Metcalf - 40 votes\nIsaiya Katoa - 39 votes\nNathan Cleary - 39 votes\nTom Dearden - 38 votes\n\n9:23pm: NRL Round 19, 20, 21, 22, 23\n\nIn Round 19, Eliesa Katoa moves into the top ten with four points, Tom Dearden polls two, and James Tedesco gets a perfect six to extend the lead to 11 points over Isaiya Katoa.\n\nIn Round 20, Blayke Brailey polls six and Jahrome Hughes two to move into the top ten. Terrell May grabs five and Isaiya Katoa one, but the gap is still ten.\n\nConnor Tracey and Nathan Cleary poll in Round 21 to move into the top ten. There is some minor shuffling down the order, and a perfect six from Dearden means the gap is 12, with Tedesco claiming six.\n\nIn Round 22, Munster and May poll, as does Nathan Cleary who closes to within 15 of the lead. Blayke Brailey scores six to move to within 13, while Katoa grabs one and is 11 behind. Tedesco doesn't poll.\n\nRound 23 sees Clint Gutherson move into the top ten, Payne Haas score four points and Nathan Cleary claim another four. He is 11 behind alongside Katoa. Metcalf still second ten behind at this stage.\n\nIn Round 24, Tedesco gains a maximum six points and leads by a staggering 17 points with four rounds to play.\n\nThis is all but over.\n\n9:18pm\nBack to the count...\n\n9:14pm: NRL captain of the year\nStephen Crichton and Nathan Cleary overlooked for the skipper award in the men's competition. Dally M favourite James Tedesco claims the gong.\n\n9:10pm: NRLW captain of the year\nIsabelle Kelly of the Roosters follows her coach and claims captain of the year ahead of Ali Brigginshaw and Yasmin Clydsdale.\n\n9:05pm: NRLW coach of the year\nThe Sydney Roosters go undefeated through the NRLW campaign, and John Strange is rewarded with the coach of the year award.\n\n8:58pm: NRL coach of the year\nNo surprise here. Ricky Stuart takes out the gong ahead of Michael Maguire and Cameron Ciraldo. The Raiders were tipped widely to be at the bottom of the table, so to take out the minor premiership was a sensational season.\n\n8:54pm\nA tribute now to those who have passed this year. \n\n8:47pm: Ken Stephen Medal\nKieran Foran, playing in his final NRL season, takes out the Ken Stephen Medal for his work.\n\n8:41pm: Veronica White Medal \nRhiannon Byers of the Cronulla Sharks wins the first of the two community awards.\n\n8:37pm: NRL Rookie of the year\nAnd now for the male rookie of the year - this should be a pretty straightforward one for Leka Halasima. But no, it's not. Robert Toia announced the rookie of the year. Was a special first half of the year with an Origin debut.\n\n8:31pm: NRLW Rookie of the year\nTime for the NRLW rookie of the year award. Shalom Sauaso of the Brisbane Broncos takes it out. A fantastic first season.\n\n8:26pm: NRL Round 18 leaderboard\nJames Tedesco - 42 votes\nLuke Metcalf - 40 votes\nIsaiya Katoa - 37 votes\nTom Dearden - 30 votes\nWilliam Kennedy - 29 votes\n\n8:24pm: NRL Round 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18\nConnor Tracey, Daly Cherry-Evans and Cameron Munster move into the top ten with some decent scores through this block of rounds.\n\nPayne Haas also claims five votes in Round 16 to move up the leaderboard. \n\nTom Dearden scores 11 votes across these rounds to move into the top three, while Isaiya Katoa polls strongly as well. Luke Metcalf had 40 votes at the end of these rounds to sit second.\n\nJames Tedesco polls in every game during this period to take the lead.\n\n8:20pm: NRL count after 12 rounds\nHere is how things looked in the NRL count when things went quiet after 12 rounds.\n\nLuke Metcalf - 31 votes\nWilliam Kennedy - 29 votes\nJames Tedesco - 28 votes\nTerrell May - 27 votes\nIsaiya Katoa - 23 votes\n\n8:18pm: NRLW Round 8 leaderboard\nJulia Robinson - 27 votes\nIsabelle Kelly - 23 votes\nJakiya Whitfeld - 22 votes\nTamika Upton - 21 votes\nEmma Verran - 20 votes\n\n8:17pm: NRLW Rounds 6, 7 and 8\n\nSo then, Isabelle Kelly failed to score in Round 6, meaning Julia Robinson and Jakiya Whitfield close the gap.\n\nIn Round 7, Whitfield polls three votes, and Tamika Upton 6, but Julia Robinson claims 4 votes to take the lead by two votes.\n\nIn Round 8, Emma Verran polls for the third consecutive round to move up into the top five. Upton, Whitfield and Robinson all poll. Kelly again misses out, so Robinson leads by four votes.\n\n8:12pm: NRLW count after 5 rounds\nHere is how things stood in the NRLW when counting went behind closed doors.\n\nIsabelle Kelly - 23 votes\nJesse Southwell - 17 votes\nJulia Robinson - 16 votes\nJakiya Whitfeld - 15 votes\nRachael Pearson - 13 votes\n\n8:10pm\nA reminder of where we stood after Round 12. Luke Metcalf led the men's count with James Tedesco a handful of votes back, while Isabelle Kelly Led the women's count.\n\nThe women's count is about to get underway.\n\n8:04pm\nTime for Andrew Abdo's address. Awards to kick-off after that.\n\n8pm\nThe ceremony is kicking off now. Braith Anasta is the host.\n\n7:55pm\nJust about everyone interviewed on the pre show interviewed reckons James Tedesco is going to take out the top gong tonight - no surprise.\n\n7:49pm\nEthan Strange of the Canberra Raiders takes out tackle of the year for his Round 10 try-saver on Connor Tracey.\n\n7:46pm\nAbsolutely zero surprise here - Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Sydney Roosters awarded try of the year.\n\n7:40pm\nAnd the NRLW tackle of the year - Ivana Lauiti'iti of the New Zealand Warriors.\n\n7:38pm\nThe NRLW try of the year has been announced - Indie Bostock takes it out.\n\n7:34pm\nThe ceremony is scheduled to start at 8pm (AEST). In the meantime, we are expecting the tries and tackles of the year across both the NRL and NRLW to be announced.\n\n7:30pm\nWelcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2025 Dally M Medal ceremony.