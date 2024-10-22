The Wales Dragons have named its squad for the European Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) qualifiers, which will see them face off against Serbia, Ukraine and France.

The winners of the tournament that will be held in France will see them advance to the World Series that will be played by the Cook Islands, Jamaica and South Africa.

The winner and runners-up from this tournament will then earn selection for the 2026 Men's Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

The Wales squad includes several players from the Super League competition and one player from the St George Illawarra Dragons and will enter the tournament as favourites due to the experience and skill on its roster.

“The game was a good start to our preparations, and a number of players have now had their first taste of international rugby league and will be better for it," Wales coach John Kear said after defeating Jamaica in a warm-up match.

“We're ready to embrace the challenge of continuing our World Cup journey.”

Wales Squad

Max Clarke (Barrow Raiders)

Elliot Kear (Batley Bulldogs)

Samual Grice (Castleford Tigers)

Matt Ross (Cornwall)

Curtis Davies (Dewsbury Rams)

Connor Davies (Halifax Panthers)

Jude Ferreria (Hunslet Hawks)

Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars)

Ashton Robinson (Leeds Rhinos)

Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes),

Ben Evans (North Wales Crusaders)

Joe Coope-Franklin

Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils)

Josh Ralph (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Ant Walker (Swinton Lions)

Rhys Williams (Swinton Lions)

Will Evans (Whitehaven)

Huw Worthington (Whitehaven)

Mike Butt (Widnes Vikings)

Matty Fozzard (Widnes Vikings)

Bailey Antrobus (York Knights)