Ukraine has named its squad for the European Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) qualifiers, which will see them face off against Serbia, France, and Wales.

The winners of the tournament that will be held in France will see them advance to the World Series that will be played by the Cook Islands, Jamaica and South Africa.

The winner and runners-up from this tournament will then earn selection for the 2026 Men's Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

The Ukrainian squad includes several players from different competitions including the Ron Massey Cup.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Ukraine team to France," Ukraine RL President Artur Martyrosian said.

"We have assembled a squad which has been enhanced by players based in the UK and Australia who are looking forward to representing their Ukrainian heritage, but still the majority will be from Ukraine,

"It will be a tough challenge when we face France but are determined.”

Ukraine Squad

Tim Knight (Caloundra Sharks)

Daniel Janissen (Cardiff Cobras)

Jonah Ngaronoa (Glebe Dirty Reds)

Yevhen Checheta (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Yevhen Davydov (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Anatolii Hrankovskyi (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Volodymyr Karpenko (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Vitalii Puchkov (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Dmytro Semerenko (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Oleksandr Shcherbyna (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Oleksandr Skorbach (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Oleksandr Syvykoz (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Mykhailo Troian (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Yevhenii Trusov (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Volodymyr Voitov (Kharkiv Legion XIII)

Valentyn Korchak (Lviv Tigers)

Ostap Kozak (Lviv Tigers)

Victor Tereszko (Queanbeyan Blues)

Danylo Vedler (Rivne Giants)

Brock Jurkans (Singleton Greyhounds)

Tigris Polata (Southern Suburbs Magpies)

Tom Mencinsky (Sydney University RLFC)

