France has named its squad for the European Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) qualifiers, which will see them face off against Serbia, Ukraine, and Wales.

The winners of the tournament that will be held in France will see them advance to the World Series that will be played by the Cook Islands, Jamaica and South Africa.

The winner and runners-up from this tournament will then earn selection for the 2026 Men's Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

The French squad includes several players from the Super League competition and will enter the tournament as favourites due to their experience and skill on its roster.

“We are aware of the challenge that awaits us during this European Cup, and we have the clear and precise objective of getting closer to qualifying for the next World Cup,” France head coach Laurent Frayssinous said.

“We are all excited at the idea of the squad coming together, and we can't wait to start preparing together.”

France Squad

Jayson Goffin (Albi RL)

Nittim Pedrero (Albi RL)

Romain Franco (Bradford Bulls)

Lucas Albert (Carcassonne XIII)

Vincent Albert (Carcassonne XIII)

Clement Boyer (Carcassonne XIII)

Yacine Ben Abdeslem (Catalans Dragons)

Guillermo Aispuro Bichet (Catalans Dragons)

Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons)

Theo Fages (Catalans Dragons)

Mathieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)

Clement Martin (Catalans Dragons)

Arthur Mourge (Catalans Dragons)

Romain Navarrette (Catalans Dragons)

Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Cesar Rouge (Catalans Dragons)

Thomas Lacans (Featherstone Rovers)

Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers)

Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants)

Mickael Goudemand (Leeds Rhinos)

Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos)

Ugo Tison (London Broncos)

Hakim Miloudi (Pia XIII Baroudeur)

Florian Vailhen (Pia XIII Baroudeur)

Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique)

Benjamin Laguerre (Toulouse Olympique)

Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique)

Eloi Pellissier (Toulouse Olympique)

Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique)

Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield Trinity)

Tiaki Chan (Wigan Warriors)

