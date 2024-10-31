England have lost Dominic Young and dropped Tom Burgess for the second and final Test against Samoa, who will be without Izack Tago.

Both teams named their squads for the second Test overnight which comes on the heels of England's 34-18 win in Wigan during the first Test over the weekend.

Young has been ruled out with a hand injury for the match, with Wigan's Liam Marshall named in the squad and the most likely replacement as he prepares to make his Test debut.

Burgess, meanwhile, loses his spot in England's side as former Canterbury Bulldogs prop prepares to return from suspension.

“I've had to make a few changes to my 19 following on from last weekend's victory and that is why having a strong squad is so important. I'm confident with the lads I have had to bring in," English coach Shaun Wane said per Nrl.com.

Samoan coach Ben Gardiner meanwhile has been forced into removing Izack Tago from his squad as he battles a shoulder injury. Samoa, in a media release, labelled the injury 'minor' and named Jake Tago as his replacement in the 19-man squad.

It means Izack is replaced by his brother, with the Parramatta Eels NRL debutant now set to make his Samoan Test debut in the same year.

Simi Sasagi has also replaced Paul Roche in the 19-man squad, but neither player would be likely to feature in the matchday 17.

The second Test kicks off at 2:30pm local time on Saturday (1:30am AEDT on Sunday morning).

England

George Williams (c, Warrington Wolves), Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinnity), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Samoa

Jarome Luai (c, Wests Tigers), John Asiata (Hull FC), Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm), Gordon Cham Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles), Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons), Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos), Terrell May (Sydney Roosters), Anthony Milford (The Dolphins), Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), Kennan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos), Junior Pauga (Sydney Roosters), Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders), Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers), Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers), Jake Tago (Parramatta Eels), Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors), Lazarus Vaalepu (Melbourne Storm)