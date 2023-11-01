As England gets set to play their final Test against Tonga this weekend, major concerns have emerged regarding star duo Victor Radley and Tommy Makinson.

Ahead of the game, England coach Shaun Wane admitted there were problems with the duo's fitness - Makinson missed the second Test due to injury.

Going up against the likes of Addin Fonua-Blake, Moeaki Fotuaika, and Keaon Koloamatangi in the forward pack, the potential absence of Radley would be a massive loss.

The lock has been incredible in leading the forward pack and playing alongside Thomas Burgess and Matty Lees in the middle of the field.

“We had a few niggles in training from the first test, and I thought the second test would be brutal, so if we came unstuck with a few players, we were in trouble," England coach Shaun Wane said.

“They (Smithies and Thewlis) come in as a backup, but they're both keen to get involved when I rang them.

“Victor (is a doubt). We'll check on him tomorrow, but apart from that, everyone is just a bit sore, as I imagine they are in the Tonga camp. It's his groin.

“I'm not sure (if Makinson is fit). I spoke to the physio this morning, and Tommy's wrist is a bit off. He's not in the camp at the minute, he's at home, so I'll have a check on him tomorrow – but he's not looking good.”

The news continues England's injury woes after the Sydney Roosters' new recruit and speedster Dominic Young was hospitalised with an infection, and Morgan Knowles (thumb injury) withdrew from the squad.

It was announced that Morgan Smithies and Josh Thewlis have both been called up to the squad for the third Test at Headingley.

The former recently signed with the Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal commencing in the 2024 season and has been described as a clone of Elliott Whitehead.

“I had my mate's wedding in Paphos for a week,” Morgan Smithies told NRL.com.

“It was Brad Singleton, who I used to play at Wigan with. Waney rang me and said he wants me to come into camp so from holiday I ended up coming in.

“It was Mad Monday and then it was straight into that so once I got the phone call from Waney I chilled a bit, got off the beers and started doing a bit more running.”