Former Sydney Roosters club legend and Hull Kingston Rovers front-rower Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has confirmed that 2025 will be his last, confirming he will hang up the boots on his rugby league career at the end of the season.

One of the greatest forwards to wear the New Zealand Kiwis and Sydney Roosters jersey, the front-rower, announced his NRL retirement last season, which saw him move to the Super League ahead of this season but he has now announced his rugby league retirement.

A New Zealand representative prop with 33 Tests under his belt, Waerea-Hargreaves spent 16 seasons in the NRL (15 of them with the Sydney Roosters) where he amassed 316 first-grade appearances and won three premierships in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

The most-capped player in Roosters' history, he also won three World Club Challenge titles, four Minor Premierships and will be looking to go out with another title win as he finishes his career with the Hull Kingston Rovers.

"As I reflect on my journey and 18 seasons in Rugby League, I have so much gratitude for the game itself," Waerea-Hargreaves said in a statement confirming 2025 will be his last rugby league season.

“Rugby League has given me the honour of representing my country, life-long friends and memories that I'll cherish forever.

“To Manly, thank you for giving me my first opportunity as an 18-year-old. To the Roosters, my home.

"Thank you to Robbo, Nick and everyone who was a part of my time at the club, your support and guidance has shaped me into the player and more importantly, the man I am today.

“To my current club Hull KR, thank you for giving my family and I this opportunity. It has already exceeded all of our expectations and I am looking forward to finishing off the 2025 season with the lads.

“To the fans, I've been incredibly lucky to have been supported wherever I've played. Thank you for your support over the years.

“And finally, to my wife, kids and family. Thank you for your unwavering support every step of the way. I love you very much and look forward to our next chapter. Thanks, Jared.”

“As one of the most respected front-rowers of his generation, Jared completed his NRL career as a Sydney Roosters legend, and his impact on and off the field ensures a lasting legacy across the game of rugby league,” said his former coach Trent Robinson.

“On behalf of his entire Roosters family, we congratulate Jared on an incredible rugby league career.

"There's no doubt that Jared will continue to make a positive impact until the final whistle sounds, and we wish him all the very best for the remainder of his season."

In announcing his rugby league retirement, it puts to bed any rumours of him being linked with a bombshell return to the Sydney Roosters.

It is unknown what his next move may be, but Roosters coach Trent Robinson has said in the past that he would love to have him around the club again and help mentor the younger players in the squad.

Boyd Cordner, Jake Friend, Mitchell Pearce and Mitchell Aubusson are just a few players that returned to the club in a coaching or mentoring role after they finished their playing career.

“First and foremost, Jared's a family man, a leader of men and a genuinely good person. He's arguably one of the best front-rowers of all time," Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Willie Peters said.

“Jared's standards are up there with the best I've seen. He helps drive our culture and intensity levels every day at Hull KR.

“This is fully Jared's decision to retire at the end of the season. We were actually going to Amsterdam and that was the first time we spoke about it. When we spoke about 2026, Jared said he'd made his decision and he said by the end of the season it would be time.

“Jared deserves to retire on his terms. He certainly needs to go out on top of his game and he's doing that at the moment."