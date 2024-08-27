One of the most underrated players at the Penrith Panthers, Matthew Eisenhuth, has addressed his future at the club and his rise in becoming a mainstay off the interchange bench for the three-time reigning premiers.

Although he has yet to feature in an NRL Grand Final with the Panthers over the past four years, Eisenhuth has been an integral part of the club's success in the regular home-and-away season since arriving at the start of the 2021 season.

Regarded as one of the most resilient players in the competition, his journey began with the Parramatta Eels, but he wouldn't make his first-grade debut until the age of 24 with the Wests Tigers after overcoming fears that he may never have been able to lace up the boots again.

Since then, he has played 131 times in the NRL, 61 of those coming from his time with the Panthers and the remaining 70 from a four-year stint with the Wests Tigers - he has made 15 appearances this season.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Eisenhuth addressed his future at the club as he remains uncontracted beyond this season, admitting he still has a few good years left in him until he decides to hang up the boots on his playing career.

"I'm definitely not ready to hang them up yet. I still think I've got a few good years left in me, so we'll see what happens," Eisenhuth told Zero Tackle.

"There's probably higher priority targets to get in this club at the moment (and) a few boys that they probably want to lock up, but when the time comes, I'd be happy to stay.

"But at the same time, I'm not getting any younger, so I'll probably go with the security, but I don't really want to leave.

"If the security's here, I'll stay here."

Eisenhuth also discussed at length how hard it has been not to be named in the Grand Final teams in 2021, 2022, and 2023 against the Rabbitohs, Eels, and Brisbane Broncos.

While it was hard to miss out on the 2021 Grand Final in particular, he understands that his perspective has changed over the past four seasons.

"The first one - I was playing a lot that year - probably hurt the most but once you have a little bit of time to reflect on it, my perspective is that you don't get to be a part of teams like this too often," he added.

"After that one you sit back, reflect and since then we've gone on and won two more and I've played big parts in all three years.

"I don't know how many NRL games I've played across those three years and we've won comps. As much as you'd want to be a part of them, I feel like I've played my part in helping the boys getting them there.

"I still party like I've played in it anyway. The memories will be there for a lifetime.

"I can tell my kids, my grandkids that I was part of something special so it's something I'll look back on at the end of my career and be pretty stocked that I was part of it."

Confirming that he'd be happy to remain in Penrith colours beyond the conclusion of this season, Eisenhuth has been a valuable mentor to the younger guys coming up through the ranks in the NSW Cup and into first grade, such as Liam Henry and Mavrik Geyer.

Although he wants to solidify a regular spot in the team week in and week out, he understands that he has a role to play and believes there is no pressure when he enters the NRL team, either on the interchange bench or starting team.

"It's such a tight-knit group. There's no pressure. For me, I come in if someone's out and that's sort of my job just to come in and fill a role," he added.

"There's no pressure on anyone that comes in to have to do anything more than their job. You don't have to be the person that's out. You don't have to replace them.

"Everyone's got confidence in each individual's talent and what they bring to the team as long as you do your job for the team and the boys are happy.

"I'm confident that I can come in and do a job and help the boys get a win."