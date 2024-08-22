The Penrith Panthers have officially lost Isaiah Iongi to the Parramatta Eels from the start of the 2025 NRL season.

One of the most talented juniors in the game, the former Queensland under-19 representative will make the shift across Western Sydney, with confirmation of the move coming after the Panthers recently snared breakout talent Blaize Talagi from the Eels.

The move to Parramatta for Iongi will see him shift on a three-year deal, locking him down as part of Jason Ryles' rebuild until at least the end of 2027.

In what is a big move for the club, it also hints that Iongi could become Parramatta's long-term fullback. It's a role the club originally seemingly had destined for Talagi, but the shuffling of the duo means Iongi could be in a position to take over from current club captain Clint Gutherson next season.

There has been constant speculation around Gutherson's ability to remain at fullback given the state of his knees, and it could well be that he makes the move to centre next season.

Iongi, primarily a fullback, can play across the back five as well and, while he has struggled to break into the talented Penrith back five, could be a walk-up starter at Parramatta next season.

It's something the club seemed to indicate in their confirmation of Iongi's signature, with general manager of football Mark O'Neill saying he would be a "wonderful addition next season".

“Isaiah is a talented player with a promising future, he will be a wonderful addition to our backline next season. We look forward to welcoming him and his family at our Club in the coming months," O'Neill said in the club statement.

Iongi made his NRL debut in Round 22, putting on an excellent performance for the Panthers, and is last year's NSW Cup fullback of the year.