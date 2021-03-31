The Parramatta Eels have announced the re-signing of young winger Haze Dunster.

Dunster has extended his contract with the Eels for a further12 months, keeping him in the Blue and Gold until the end of 2022.

Dunster made his NRL debut for the Eels in the semi-final last year against South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“Haze is a local product of great talent and character, and we all look forward to his continued development,” said Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill on the club website.