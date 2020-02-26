Eels coach Brad Arthur has named his trial squad to take on the Penrith Panthers at Bega Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 4pm with the clash broadcast nationally by FOX Sports and Channel Nine.

Parramatta Eels squad

Daniel Alvaro

Dylan Brown

Nathan Brown

Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Haze Dunster

Kane Evans

Blake Ferguson

Jai Field

John Fonua

David Gower

Clint Gutherson

George Jennings

Michael Jennings

Oregon Kaufusi

Shaun Lane

Reed Mahoney

Ryan Matterson

Mitch Moses

Marata Niukore

Ethan Parry

Junior Paulo

Jaeman Salmon

Maika Sivo

Will Smith

Ray Stone

Peni Terepo

Stefano Utoikamanu