Eels coach Brad Arthur has named his trial squad to take on the Penrith Panthers at Bega Recreation Ground on Saturday.
Kick-off is at 4pm with the clash broadcast nationally by FOX Sports and Channel Nine.
Parramatta Eels squad
Daniel Alvaro
Dylan Brown
Nathan Brown
Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Haze Dunster
Kane Evans
Blake Ferguson
Jai Field
John Fonua
David Gower
Clint Gutherson
George Jennings
Michael Jennings
Oregon Kaufusi
Shaun Lane
Reed Mahoney
Ryan Matterson
Mitch Moses
Marata Niukore
Ethan Parry
Junior Paulo
Jaeman Salmon
Maika Sivo
Will Smith
Ray Stone
Peni Terepo
Stefano Utoikamanu
Should be a good game let’s hope for no injuries for all teams this week
Starting side
1: C Gutherson
2: M Sivo
3: M Jennings
4: E Parry
5: B Ferguson
6: D Brown
7: M Moses
8: Jr Paulo
9: R Mahoney
10: R Campbell
11: S Lane
12: R Matterson
13: N Brown
14: R Stone
15: O Kaufusi
16: K Evans
17: M Nuikore
This will be close to round 1 side.
J Field, W Smith, J Salmon, R Stone
Are all pushing for that utility spot for round 1
I think I have R Stone just ahead at the present.
Semi taka will be in centres over Parry. Fonua is probably ahead of Parry atm as well. He has fallen down the list.
Utility is out of dunster and stone. Whether BA will risk using dunster early on in the season will see.
Taka, Dunster, fonua and Salmon are all ahead of Parry.