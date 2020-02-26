Parramatta Eels logo

Eels coach Brad Arthur has named his trial squad to take on the Penrith Panthers at Bega Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 4pm with the clash broadcast nationally by FOX Sports and Channel Nine.

Parramatta Eels squad

Daniel Alvaro
Dylan Brown
Nathan Brown
Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Haze Dunster
Kane Evans
Blake Ferguson
Jai Field
John Fonua
David Gower
Clint Gutherson
George Jennings
Michael Jennings
Oregon Kaufusi
Shaun Lane
Reed Mahoney
Ryan Matterson
Mitch Moses
Marata Niukore
Ethan Parry
Junior Paulo
Jaeman Salmon
Maika Sivo
Will Smith
Ray Stone
Peni Terepo
Stefano Utoikamanu

4 COMMENTS

  2. Starting side

    1: C Gutherson
    2: M Sivo
    3: M Jennings
    4: E Parry
    5: B Ferguson
    6: D Brown
    7: M Moses
    8: Jr Paulo
    9: R Mahoney
    10: R Campbell
    11: S Lane
    12: R Matterson
    13: N Brown

    14: R Stone
    15: O Kaufusi
    16: K Evans
    17: M Nuikore

    This will be close to round 1 side.

    J Field, W Smith, J Salmon, R Stone
    Are all pushing for that utility spot for round 1
    I think I have R Stone just ahead at the present.

  3. Semi taka will be in centres over Parry. Fonua is probably ahead of Parry atm as well. He has fallen down the list.

    Utility is out of dunster and stone. Whether BA will risk using dunster early on in the season will see.