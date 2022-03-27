Canberra Raiders veteran hooker Josh Hodgson went down with a knee injury only six minutes into his final season with the Green Machine in the team's Round 1 win against the Sharks.

Further scans would reveal a partial ACL tear, with Hodgson required to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season, ending an eight-year relationship between the nation's capital and the Englishman.

Expected to join the Parramatta Eels in 2023, many began to question Hodgson's longevity in the game, having now suffered multiple knee injuries over the past two seasons.

"I'd be worried," Andrew Johns said on Wide World of Sports' Freddy & The Eighth.

"I worry about how he'll recover from this, that's two [knee injuries] in two years.

"He's getting older, two knees ... forward is one of the most important players on the field because they handle the ball the most, the first pass is so important."

The 32-year-old will be joining the Eels on a two-year deal in 2023, replacing the departing Reed Mahoney.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Hodgson's arrival to CommBank Stadium, Eels head of football Mark O'Neill has thrown his support at the England International test player.

“We’ll be working closely with the Canberra Raiders on Josh Hodgson’s rehabilitation,” O’Neill said, per News Corp.

“Both clubs will provide the high level of care and support to ensure he’s in the best shape possible upon his return to footy next season.

“We’re looking forward to having him join the Eels family in 2023 I’m sure he’ll be a valuable member of our club both on and off the field.”

Mitch Rein, the former Titans hooker, is likely second in the depth chart for the Parramatta Eels, however, is only signed with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

While Hodgson is expected to recover in time for the beginning of the 2023 season, the Eels will be smart to sure up their hooker room before the battled Englishman arrives.