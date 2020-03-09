Parramatta have locked in a group of stars heading into the new season, but a long-term extension still looms for Eels hooker Reed Mahoney.

Following the re-signing of Shaun Lane last week, Mahoney is said to be deep in negotiations with the club.

The 21-year-old, who has been touted as a future State of Origin representative for Queensland, is currently the only member of Parramatta’s expected starting 13 without a long-term deal to his name.

The Nambour product is looking to settle down in western Sydney, after emerging as the Eels’ preferred hooker last season. Mahoney is looking to secure a new deal prior to Thursday’s season-home-opener.

“Parramatta’s a great club. They’re heading in the right direction and you can see now, we’ve moved into a new facility,” Mahoney told Fox Sports on Monday.

“And in the years to come we’re going to have a high performance centre here that’s going to be one of the best. It’s a great club to be a part of.

“But I’m just worried about playing my footy at the moment.”

Parramatta will clash with Cantebury this Thursday at Bankwest Stadium, kick-starting the 2020 NRL season.