Parramatta forward Marata Niukore has been added to the Eels' growing injury list after succumbing to a calf injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the strain during training last week and as such, was left out of head coach Brad Arthur's extended squad to face the Sharks on Saturday evening.

However, as stated by News Corp scribe Dave Riccio, the Kiwi international is now set to miss the next three or four weeks of action.

This most recent blow is sure to rankle both Arthur and Parramatta's successive starved fans and is compounded by the previous loss of fellow forward pack member Ryan Matterson who was felled with a hamstring complaint.

Matterson is expected to miss the Eels' next three fixtures against Cronulla, Melbourne and St George Illawarra.

The pair will also join Maika Sivo, Hayze Dunster and young gun, Sean Russell on the sidelines, with the latter trio recovering from respective knee and internal organ injuries.

Nikuore's setback comes as he seeks to place his best foot forward for the CommBank Stadium side before jetting home across the ditch and joining the Warriors for the 2023 season.

Kick-off in the all-Sydney battle is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Saturday evening at Shark Park.