The Parramatta Eels have reportedly moved to lock up Bryce Cartwright on a new deal.

The second-rower, who can play multiple positions in a pinch, has found some of his best form this season at the Eels after his career hung at a crossroads following the end of a poor stint with the Gold Coast Titans between 2018 and 2020.

The Eels ultimately handed Cartwright, who was once touted as one of the best youngsters in the game during his time at the Penrith Panthers, a lifeline.

He has worked on repaying the club, and while his form hasn't been consistent up until this year, his performances in Brad Arthur's side have been strong this campaign.

News Corp is reporting that the off-contract forward won't just be re-signed for a single season either, with the deal set to extend the 28-year-old's time in the west of Sydney until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

Playing his 21st game of the season on the weekend against the St George Illawarra Dragons, it took Cartwright to 50 games as an Eel.

Scoring a double in the narrow win over the Dragons which keeps the Eels well and truly in the hunt to play finals football, Cartwright has now scored six tries this season, made as many line breaks, and, more impressively, has done the hard yards strongly.

As it stands, he is averaging 112 metres per game and tackling at over 91 per cent, which are exceptionally solid numbers for an edge player.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Amidst injury problems at the Eels, Cartwright has become a consistent force, starting in all but three of his 21 games so far this season and playing 80 minutes on 16 occasions.