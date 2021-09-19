Parramatta forward Marata Niukore is facing a ban of up to two-weeks following his head high tackle on Penrith's Scott Sorenson during the Eels' semi-final loss on Saturday.

Niukore, 25, was slapped with a grade-one careless high tackle charge by the match review committee for the second-half shot gone wrong.

Given this is the Cook Islands international's fifth charge across the past pair of seasons, the second-rower will face up to a fortnight on the sidelines to start next season should he unsuccessfully fight the charges.

However, the length of the term will be halved if Niukore and the Eels agree to enter an early guilty plea.

The Auckland-born big man pulled on a Parramatta jersey on 21-occasions in 2021 and managed to cross the chalked line twice across a season the came to halt this weekend.

Niukore remains contracted to the Bankwest side for 2022.