Parramatta Eels forward Charlie Guymer has locked up his future, committing with the blue and gold through to the end of 2028.\n\nGuymer had requested a release mid way through the 2025 NRL season, but after being convinced to stay by Parramatta, he has now committed for another two seasons to the club.\n\nThe forward, who can play on the edge or through the middle, is rated as one of the most talented youngsters in the game, and is one of the club's local juniors.\n\nRetention of local juniors is an area the Eels have struggled in at times, so re-signing Guymer is a step in the right direction for Jason Ryles and his staff.\n\n“Charlie is a player with a big future ahead of him. He's tough, has a strong work ethic and leadership skills and a real team-first mentality," the club's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a statement confirming the news.\n\n“Just as importantly, he's a quality person. He's respected by his teammates and coaches, and he represents the values of our club with pride. We're excited to see his continued development over the coming years."\n\nGuymer is a former under-19 State of Origin player having captained Parramatta's SG Ball team in 2023.\n\nHe debuted in 2024 for the blue and gold, and has since gone on to play 19 NRL games, although he has only made a single appearance so far this year, coming during the Round 3 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.\n\nHe has been named on the bench in jersey number 16 for Easter Monday's clash with the Wests Tigers and could feature for his second appearance of the year.\n\nThe 21-year-old, originally from Temora, has scored three NRL tries and averaged 58 metres per game in limited minutes across his 16 appearances last year.