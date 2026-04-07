The Parramatta Eels have been dealt a bruising reality check on the injury front, with a growing casualty ward casting a shadow over preparations for their round 6 showdown against the Gold Coast Titans.

Monday's clash has proven particularly costly, headlined by a devastating setback to winger Bailey Simonsson.

The club has confirmed he is set for surgery, with a clearer recovery timeline to be determined once the procedure is complete.

The backline stocks have taken another hit with Sean Russell ruled out of round 6 after failing a Category 1 Head Injury Assessment.

In the halves, Jonah Pezet is facing a frustrating stint on the sidelines after suffering a left hamstring strain. The young playmaker is expected to miss between four and six weeks, a period that could prove pivotal in shaping the Eels' early-season trajectory.

Debutant Te Hurinui Twidle, who scored two tries on Monday has, also joined the injury list after sustaining a Grade 3 AC joint injury.

With further testing scheduled this week, he has already been ruled out of selection for the Titans clash, adding mounting concerns in the Eels' backline.

Centre Will Penisini is pushing to make his return as he was named to play this Sunday afternoon.