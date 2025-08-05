The Parramatta Eels have confirmed injuries to back Sean Russell, and forward Sam Tuivaiti.

The duo both played last weekend, but have had to be replaced in Parramatta's side for this weekend's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

In the game against the Melbourne Storm, Russell suffered a fractured hand during the first half, but managed to play out the contest.

He will be replaced in the side for this weekend's clash by former Bulldog Jordan Samrani, and is expected to miss between four and six weeks.

With just five weeks of the regular season to go, the injury all but ends Russell's season, although he is an outside chance of playing the final game or two for the blue and gold this season.

Tuivaiti, on the other hand, will not be back this season.

The impressive forward who has predominantly played a bench role for Jason Ryles' side suffered a Grade 2 medial ligament injury in his right knee and will need a recovery time of between eight and ten weeks.

The timeline will mean he is fit and ready to for the start of what will be a critical pre-season for the blue and gold as they attempt to flip a disappointing 2025 campaign.

He has been replaced for this weekend's game by a returning Kelma Tuilagi on the Parramatta bench.

Tuivaiti has played 11 games for the Eels this year, crossing for a solitary try in Round 7 against the Wests Tigers while averaging almost 70 metres per game, while Russell has 5 tries to his name across 18 appearances.

The duo join Isaiah Iongi and Kitione Kautoga on the Parramatta injury list, with both players due back before the end of the season.