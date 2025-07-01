The Parramatta Eels have confirmed their long-term hooking plans, with Ryley Smith upgraded to the Top 30 for 2026, and extended through to the end of 2027.

Currently due to be on a development deal in 2026, Smith has been a key part of Parramatta's side this year, taking over at dummy half and leaving Brendan Hands and Joey Lussick well back in the pecking order.

Smith started 2025 on a train and trial deal.

The writing now appears to be on the wall for the duo on the outside looking in though, withthe Eels first snaring the long-term signature of Tallyn da Silva, effective immediately, from the Wests Tigers on Monday, and then confirming on Tuesday they had extended the contract of the impressive Smith.

Debuting in Round 1 this year, Smith's game has developed over the last couple of months to the point he is now viewed as an NRL-calibre dummy half.

“Ryley has been exceptional this season, particularly when you consider he started the year as a train-and-trialist and has worked his way into being a regular member of the team," the club's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a statement confirming the signing.

"His work ethic is unbelievable, and it shows what can be achieved when you are as committed as what Ryley is to the club and his own development.”

How Smith and da Silva will fit in next year remains to be seen.

Both players will view themselves as starting-calibre, big-minute players given what they have already produced at NRL level, but the Eels will be the envy of clubs around the competition given an overall shortage of depth in the number nine jumper.

Fans will get a taste of how the Eels will incorporate the duo from next week, with da Silva now training at the Eels over the bye week ahead of a likely first clash with the Penrith Panthers in Round 19.