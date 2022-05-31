The Parramatta Eels have officially announced the signing of young Penrith Panthers forward J'maine Hopgood, while also extending the contract of back-up hooker Mitch Rein.

The signing of Hopgood was first reported a fortnight ago, with it being believed that the Eels had won a three-way race for Hopgood's signature.

Penrith were keen to hang onto the youngster, but couldn't match what was being thrown at him by other clubs, the Eels and Dolphins.

Ultimately, the Eels would win out with Hopgood electing to remain put in the Sydney basin.

Hopgood has been in excellent form at NSW Cup level this year, scoring four tries and running for an average of 108 metres per game in his nine appearances. He has also made 21 tackle busts, 23 offloads and 305 tackles at almost 95 per cent efficiency.

He has only had one appearance in first-grade this season, with the former Queensland-under 20s player struggling to break into a crowded forward rotation at Penrith.

The middle forward could well play an almost immediate role for Parramatta next year though, with the club bracing for the departures of Marata Niukore and Isaiah Papali'i in their forward pack, while the future of Ryan Matterson is also less than secure.

The Eels also confirmed Rein would remain at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Rein was brought to the club this year as a back-up for Reed Mahoney following the off-season departure of Joey Lussick, who moved to the English Super League where he is currently playing with St Helens.

Rein has made eight appearances so far in 2022 for the Eels at NSW Cup level, while he has also played two NRL games, taking his career tally in the top grade to 210.

The 32-year-old could have a larger role to play in 2023 for the blue and gold however, with Josh Hodgson arriving at the club to take over the number nine jumper from the departing Mahoney, who will join the Canterbury Bulldogs.