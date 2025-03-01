The Parramatta Eels have confirmed Richard Penisini will join the club's Top 30, effective immediately, while talented prospect Ryley Smith also joins the club's development list for the next two seasons.

Penisini, who is the brother of gun centre Will and has battled with injuries in recent times, will now spend the rest of his currently ongoing contract with the blue and gold - scheduled to run until the end of 2026 - as part of the Top 30.

An outside back who specialises in playing on the wing, Penisini is a local junior and has impressed at every level he played, making his way through the SG Ball, Jersey Flegg and New South Wales Cup in the same season - 2023.

He may well have made a debut at NRL level in 2024 if not for injuries, which turned into something of a common theme throughout the Eels playing ranks.

"Richard's promotion to the Top 30 is a reflection of his hard work and dedication. As a local junior, we've seen his potential coming through our elite pathways program and are proud to have him take this next step in his career," Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said.

Smith, meanwhile, has been upgraded on the back of an exceptional pre-season where he has excelled in the club's depleted hooking ranks.

The departure of Matt Arthur to the Newcastle Knights means Smith is now right behind Brendan Hands and Joey Lussick for the club's number nine jumper.

A former Australian Schoolboy who already has NSW Cup experience, O'Neill said Smith deserves his promotion.

"Ryley has been very impressive during the pre-season and thoroughly deserves his promotion to the development list. His leadership, character and skill from dummy half makes our overall squad stronger. We are excited to see him continue to develop with us over the next few years," O'Neill said.

Smith is contracted with the Eels through to the end of 2026, having originally joined before the start of 2023.