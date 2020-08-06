Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has re-signed with the club.

The 46-year old has penned an extension that will tie him to the Eels until at the least the end of the 2022 season.

It comes amid Parramatta’s resurgence this season, currently sitting third on the ladder at 10-2.

Club chairman chairman Sean McElduff said Arthur is the man to lead the club’s program into the future.

“Our club remains focused on delivering to our Members and Fans sustainable success in our Football program and that means being proactive in planning ahead,” he told the club website.

“It is our view that Brad is the best choice to lead our NRL team as Head Coach and we wanted to make sure that this key building block was secure as we execute our football strategy over the next couple of years.”

Arthur is thrilled to have the club’s backing and is excited about where he can this this group.

“I’m really pleased that the club has the confidence in me to continue to lead the team towards our goal of bringing success to our Members and fans,” he said.

“Our playing group has evolved quite considerably over the last couple of years and they are determined to drive high standards to ensure we achieve our goals.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading this group and continuing to develop our emerging junior talent in an exciting period for our club and I know that the Blue and Gold Army will be behind us every step of the way.