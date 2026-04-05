The Manly Sea Eagles are chasing their first signing after sacking Anthony Seibold, with Sydney Roosters' State of Origin utility Connor Watson on the radar.

Watson is currently contracted with the Roosters until the end of 2027, but there is talk he could be on the move early, with Manly keen to add to their roster.

The utility, who is likely to be picked on the bench for the Blues again this year when Laurie unveils his team for Game 1 in a little over six weeks, is important to the tri-colours, but is also being under-utilised with a number of players ahead of him at both hooker and lock.

While Watson first burst onto the scene in the halves, it's now clear his best role is in the forwards, having begun that transformation during his time at the Newcastle Knights.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the Roosters will not look to force Watson out of Bondi Junction, but would have no problem granting him an early release from the final year of his contract if one came up.

The tri-colours are not facing salary cap issues, but are slowly re-working their squad, with the need for more depth in the outside backs, and potentially more size in the forwards, while they also deal with the potential retirements of Daly Cherry-Evans, Daniel Tupou and club captain James Tedesco over the coming seasons.

It's believed Manly view Watson as a potential lock or hooker, with the possibility of him becoming their first-choice lock as Jake Trbojevic approaches the ned of his career.

Intriguingly, it could mean Manly are now sold on off-season recruit Kobe Hetherington becoming part of their starting prop rotation moving forward, with that group also under a cloud.

Taniela Paseka is the leader, but has struggled for form, while the remainder is made up of experienced veteran Siosiua Taukeiaho, Ethan Bullemor (who is viewed as more of a second-row option now) and youngsters Paul Bryan and Simione Laiafi.

It's also understood the Perth Bears, who could target Watson for 2027, and the PNG Chiefs, who could target him if he sees out his deal at the tri-colours, are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Manly's biggest issue - not just in the signing of Watson, but the signing of any players - may well be that they currently do not have a head coach installed for 2027 and beyond following Anthony Seibold's sacking.

The club have committed to not rushing the process, and may well now give Kieran Foran, who will lead as interim coach for the remainder of the campaign, every chance to prove himself after his side ran up 52 points on the Dolphins in his first game in charge at Redcliffe on Thursday evening.

Watson, who is also a former NSW Country and Indigenous All Star, has played 171 NRL games across two stints at the Roosters and one at the Knights, having debuted for the tri-colours back in 2016.

At 29 years of age, he conceivably could still play on for another four or five seasons.