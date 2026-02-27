The Dolphins have finalised their leadership roles headed into the 2026 NRL season.

It has been revealed that Tom Gilbert will remain captain of the Redcliffe-based club; meanwhile, Isaiya Katoa will be promoted to take the reins of co-captain.

Head coach Kristian Woolf has outlined the intention and expectations set on the Dolphins duo in a bid to reach the NRL finals for the first time.

“We want to be playing finals at the end of this year,” Woolf said.

"Your team is a reflection of your leaders."

After suffering plenty of injury setbacks, Gilbert will return to the forward pack with a point to prove, and while boasting one of the most ferocious packs in the comp, they have high expectations of going far into September.

Accompanying Gilbert will be Katoa, who has experienced a meteoric rise in his playing ability and has stepped up as a leader for their side.

“I knew my role as the halfback was to lead these boys around", Katoa said.

“The best way to lead is through your actions.

“2026 is going to be really special."

Katoa's vision, along with his confidence with ball-in-hand, saw him go from strength to strength last year, and having elevated his position to co-skipper will only benefit the side in the long run.

It's a bold decision by Woolf to promote him, but a decision that will improve Katoa as a player and a voice out on the field.

With Gilbert leading the way in the forward pack and Katoa orchestrating in attack, the Dolphins will be the team to beat if they can strike their combinations right.

They start their campaign against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on March 7.