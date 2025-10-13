The St George Illawarra Dragons are working tirelessly to rebuild their image and direct their action towards success.

This shift is evident in their most recent development, announcing that their new Community & High Performance Centre will be officially named The Bruce Gordon Centre, honouring the club's major shareholder and long-time supporter.

Set to open in 2026, the state-of-the-art facility will be located at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus, and will serve as a central hub for the club's elite pathways, community programs, and administration.

Inducted as a Dragons Life Member in 2024, Bruce Gordon has been a key figure in the club's growth and stability over several decades.

His contributions to the club have been immense, with Dragons Chair Andrew Lancaster ecstatic to make the announcement in a club statement.

"It is a privilege for the Dragons to recognise Bruce for the support he has given the Dragons, Rugby League, and the Illawarra Region over the past five decades," he said.

"Bruce's passion for rugby league and commitment to the Dragons' regions has been unwavering.

"The Bruce Gordon Centre will stand as recognition of his belief in the power of sport to unite communities and inspire future generations."

The Bruce Gordon Centre will bring all aspects of the club's operations under one roof, from high-performance and administration to community engagement, and the belief is that it will strengthen the club's on-field success as well.

"We are proud to honour Bruce Gordon and celebrate his contribution by attaching his name to our state-of-the-art centre," Dragons CEO Tim Watford said.

This facility will help us achieve sustained, club-wide success and bring the entire organisation together under one roof.”

Bruce Gordon said he was humbled by the recognition and proud to have his name attached to the Dragons' new home.

"I am deeply honoured to have the Dragons' new centre carry my name," Gordon said.

"This club has been a big part of my life for many years, and I am proud to have supported its journey.

"I thank the Dragons for this recognition and look forward to seeing The Bruce Gordon Centre become a home for excellence, pride, and community for generations to come."

The brand new facility will be in operation from next year.