The St George Dragons and Illawarra Steelers have named their respective squads for the upcoming 2024 Harvey Norman Women's Premiership season.

The 11-round season will be played concurrently with the 2024 NRLW season, and the club's development players will be able to move across the two competitions.

After claiming the Tarsha Gale Cup title, the Steelers will be coach by Harold Matthews Cup coach Jamie Szczerbanik, while Steve Kelly has been handed the coaching reigns of the Dragons.

St George Dragons

Squad: Sarah Archer, Stephanie Ball, Mia Barber, Erin Blackwell, Indee-Bella Brown, Taylor Charman, Grace Clark, Danielle Close, Brittany Constable, Jaimee-Lee Cotter, Bianca Cutrupi, Eugenia Dennison, Alafou Fatu, Sarah Gialanza, Hope Hutchins, Madison-Lee Kelly, Saane Kolomaka, Taimani Kolomaka, Abbey Krzanic, Grace Li, Taliah Lummow, Tashjan Managreve, Monique McGlynn, Analei Netzler, Katrina Phippen, Losena Quolevu, Heidi Regan, Briana Shillingsworth, Brooke Tauaneai, Georgia Thomas, Shannai Vakai, Breanna Wood

Coach: Steve Kelly

Illawarra Steelers

Squad: Tayleah Handcock, Kiara Kostovski, Mackenzie Lear, Brielle Luccitti, Evie McGrath, Jayme Millard, Hope Millard, Tahlia O'Brien, Maria Paseka, Herewaka Pohatu, Jordyn Preston, Lily Rogers, Tori Shipton, Amy Tietjens, Ula-Mari Time-Cribb, Olivia Vale, Mia-Rose Walsh, Maddison Weatherall, Tiarna West, Rhian Yeo, Sienna Yeo, Zali Yeo

Coach: Jamie Szczerbanik

The season for both teams will begin on Saturday, July 6.