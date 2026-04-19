The NRL's Match Review Committee has handed down its verdicts after the Saturday night triple header, with Jaydn Su'A facing the heaviest punishment after his on-field send-off, while five others were given fines for their respective indsirections.

Dragons forward Jaydn Su'A is the big name facing significant time on the sideline after his shoulder charge on Cameron Murray, which resulted in an immediate send-off during the match.

The MRC has confirmed a Grade Three shoulder charge and was given a three-match ban with a early guilty plea, or a four-match ban if he challenges and loses.

Wayde Egan was charged with a careless high tackle on Keano Kini in the 16th minute. As a first-time offender he faces a $1,000 early plea or $1,500 if he loses at the panel.

Peter Mamouzelos had a night to forget, picking up two charges.

He was given a Grade One dangerous contact charge after his tackle on David Fale in the 41st minute.

It will cost him a $750 for each charge, after a careless high tackle on Setu Tu in the 61st minute, which was also deemed Grade One.

Emre Guler, teammate of Jaydn Su'A, was also given two charges in their loss to the Rabbitohs.

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In the 17th minute, he put on a dangerous tackle from behind on Brandon Smith, and he was given a $1,000 fine.

The second charge would come from a dangerous tackle after Jamie Humphreys kicked the ball in the 63rd minute. He was given a $1,800 fine as it was his second offence.

During the Tigers clash against the Broncos, Patrick Herbert tackled Brendan Piakura in the 22nd minute.

Only deemed a Grade One, Herbert was fined $1,000 for the early plea.

Piakura was also charged for his tackle on Jahream Bula in the 45th minute.

Since it is his second offence, he was fined $3,000. If he challenges and loses at the judiciary, he will be suspended for two matches.