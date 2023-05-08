Despite being the best on field for the Red V in their Round 10 loss to the Tigers, Dragons five-eighth Jayden Sullivan claims the loss is on him.

Sullivan scored a double in the Magic Round clash and looked dangerous ever since taking the field in the 24th minute when Ben Hunt was moved to hooker.

Featuring in the halves alongside Talatau Amone, Sullivan was part of a roster rejig at the Dragons in a desperate bid to find a win. Despite moving Hunt to his representative position and dropping Zac Lomax from the side, the Dragons still couldn't manage to get the two competition points.

Sullivan however was told to simplify his game ahead of his return to first grade, which seemed to work wonders individually, though he admits he is not happy with his performance.

"Individually, I feel like I went alright but the main thing was to win," Sullivan said after the defeat.

"Hook (Griffin) gave me a job to do and that was just to play footy and I felt like I let the team down.

"At the end, I kicked a seven-tackle set that probably changed the game and probably got them home.

"Hook put trust in me to play this week and I feel like I let him down at the end."

Coach Griffin said he was happy with his mid-game spine shake-up, making it likely we may see more of the same when the Dragons face the Cowboys in their next game.

"In general, it worked pretty well," Griffin said.

"(Sullivan) had good patches. We attacked really well in periods. He did a good job."