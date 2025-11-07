The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the long-term re-signing of Kade Reed in a major boost to the club's future fortunes.

The Dragons have often struggled retaining elite junior talent over the last decade, with a long list of players who played their formative rugby league for the Red V now at other clubs.

That trend looks to be shifting though, with the likes of the Couchman brothers, Hamish Stewart, Loko Pasifiki Tonga and now Reed all locked away.

While the former players - all forwards - are either in or on the fringes of first-grade, Reed is not yet at that level as he continues to build into his career.

Reed's re-signing is through to the end of 2028, although it's unclear what the break up of that deal between development and Top 30 is. Zero Tackle have reached out to the Dragons for clarification, but received no response.

The halfback, rated as one of the best young players in the game, made his NSW Cup debut in Round 26 of the 2025 season and will look to play more permanently at that level throughout 2026 with the departure of Jonah Glover to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Lachlan Ilias to the Gold Coast Titans.

An NRL opportunity may still be a little way down the track for the youngster who captained the Dragons' Jersey Flegg side at times in 2025, with the likes of Kyle Flanagan, Lyhkan King-Togia and the arriving Daniel Atkinson still ahead of him.

Still, coach Shane Flanagan said it was important to have locked Reed down long-term.

“We felt that it was important for us to lock Kade down for the next few years,” Flanagan said.

“He's a local junior and had a really good year across multiple grades this past season.

"He possesses all the qualities you want in a halfback; he's fit, fast, kicks well and is a great competitor.

"This preseason will be another big one for him as he continues to work on his game and his body. We're excited to see his continued development over the coming years.”

The teenager's potential progression in 2025 will have fans excited over the future, and while the club have publicly admitted they will chase an elite halfback - and were linked to Luke Metcalf - the market looks skinny for 2027.

It could leave Reed targeting that season as the one where he makes his mark at the top level.

The youngster said he was excited to have re-signed.

“I'm really proud to be continuing my journey here at the Dragons," he said.

"This club has been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. I've really enjoyed learning under the coaching staff here and I want to a part of what we are building. I'm looking forward to a big 2026.”