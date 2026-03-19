The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed fringe first-grade forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga has been cleared of any serious damage after being taken to hospital for precautionary scans on his neck after a training accident on Thursday.

Images first surfaced on Thursday at around lunch time of a player being loaded into an ambulance on a spinal board while the remainder of the Dragons' playing squad looked on.

The image - taken seemingly from the grandstand - couldn't clearly identify who the player was.

The Dragons confirmed that it was forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga; and provided a secondary update in the mid-afternoon to confirm the forward was back in the care of Dragons' medical staff, with scans clearing him of any major damage.

"The Dragons can confirm that following scans, Loko Pasifiki Tonga has been cleared of any major neck injury concerns and returned to the Dragons training facility this afternoon," the club wrote.

"He will be monitored by our medical staff over the coming days before a determination is made on his availability to play this weekend.

Pasifiki Tonga, who debuted in 2025 and is touted as one of the best young forwards in the game, has missed selection for the Dragons' opening games of the season.

It has led to some speculation regarding his future at the club, with the forward reportedly frustrated over a lack of game time in the top grade.

He has kicked off the season in reserve grade, where he played 41 minutes against the Bulldogs, running for 96 metres, and scored a try to go with 188 metres in a heavy win over the Melbourne Storm in Round 2.

He was named to start in reserve grade again this weekend against the Parramatta Eels, and may still play.