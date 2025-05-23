St George Illawarra Dragons forward Tom Eisenhuth has been forced to retire from the NRL.

The forward is yet to make it onto the field this season after a slate of injuries, including concussions, have seen him suffer multiple setbacks.

The 32-year-old played every game last season and was set to be a prominent part of Shane Flanagan's side for 2025 before the injuries struck.

It has now been confirmed by his management that his career is over.

"Today we celebrate the incredible career of Tom Eisenhuth – a true embodiment of resilience, commitment, and team-first spirit," his management wrote on Instagram.

"From his early days to his final game, Tom led by example — putting the team before himself, overcoming every challenge with quiet strength, and inspiring the next generation with his unwavering work ethic and humility.

"A role model for young athletes everywhere, Tom's legacy will live on far beyond the field.

"Thank you, Tom. Enjoy your well-earned retirement"

Eisenhuth, a Penrith junior, made his debut for that club in 2012, but played just a single game before moving to Melbourne, where he made it back onto the NRL field in 2019.

He then became a prominent part of Craig Bellamy's Melbourne-based side, playing 58 games over five years, before moving to the Dragons to join Shane Flanagan's rebuild.

Credited with his excellent attitude and defence, Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting he is hopeful of landing an off-field coaching role at the Dragons, and it's something the club will likely bring him into, with Flanagan a noted fan of the forward.

The retirement also gives the Dragons an extra spot in their Top 30. They don't have to fill it under NRL rules given the spot only became available after the season started, and could either look to bring in a fresh face, promote a development player, or forward pay a contract to generate extra salary cap space for 2026 and beyond.