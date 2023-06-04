The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed through CEO Ryan Webb that Shane Flanagan is on the list of potential coaches they will talk to in the rush to appoint a new figure to take over in 2024.

It has now been a number of weeks since Anthony Griffin was sacked by the Red V, with the club believed to have been talking to potential future coaches for a number of weeks prior to that after Griffin was reportedly asked to reapply for his job if he wanted to stay at the joint-venture in 2024.

Ultimately, the Red V's horrendous form, which saw six straight losses to end Griffin's two and a half years in charge, saw the club's board pull the pin on Griffin before the end of his current deal.

The Dragons then had Jason Ryles in their sights. A former player, the current Sydney Roosters assisrtant coach is viewed as the next NRL rookie coach in waiting having served his apprenticeship under Craig Bellamy and Trent Robinson.

Talked of highly by players, it was believed the Dragons had a four-year deal over the line, only for Ryles to pull out and sign with the Storm to continue as an assistant coach instead.

It means the Dragons are back to Square 1, with the board reportedly narrowing down the candidate list mid-week to Shane Flanagan, John Morris, and rookies Dean Young and Ben Hornby, according to News Corp.

Hornby and Young were both believed to be in the running alongside Ryles, with both former players of the club and current assistant coaches. Hornby at the Rabbitohs, and Young at the Cowboys, are both highly rated by their respective playing groups and head coaches in Jason Demetriou and Todd Payten respectively.

Flanagan's entry into the mix has seen some criticism, and some questions over whether the board are divided on the issue, but speaking on 2GB Radio, club CEO Ryan Webb squashed that as a potential issue.

“There isn't a name that is off the table,'' Webb told 2GB radio on Saturday.

“The different candidates that remain, we've touched based with them before. In the last week or two, we focused in on Jason (Ryles), so all the (other) candidates that remain now, we'll pick them back up.

“But there isn't anyone that's excluded.

“So any resistance in particular to Shane – who I've worked with myself and got along with really well and have a lot of respect for – he's a name in that group but it's one of a few.”

Webb revealed the Dragons wanted the deal to be done by the end of May, but Ryles pulling out has shot that timeline, with it now urgent for the Red V to sign a new figure to take over in 2024.

Ryan Carr, who is the interim coach, is not believed to be among the considerations, although could likely go back into his old assistant coaching role at the Dragons for next season.

While recruitment and retention is being hampered for the Dragons by not having a head coach appointed, Webb also revealed Ben Hunt is getting frustrated - although he isn't the only one.

“Ben's frustrated at the moment, like a lot of people because we're not winning," Webb said.

“But I can't say he's alone in that. The coach is the first part in trying to correct this and show a plan moving forward.”

Should Flanagan be appointed, it will be his third stint at the Dragons, having previously worked as an assistant coach and list manager for the club.