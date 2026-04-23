The St George Illawarra Dragons are continuing to map out the long-term direction of the club, with CEO Tim Watsford confirming there is no set timeline for appointing a permanent head coach to replace Shane Flanagan.\n\nWhile Dean Young has stepped into the interim role in the short term, the club's immediate focus has shifted away from urgency in the coaching search and towards establishing a clear framework for what the next appointment must deliver.\n\nA key pillar of that framework is expected to be junior development and recruitment oversight, with the Dragons determined to better retain and nurture their emerging talent within the club system.\n\nThe emphasis comes as the club continues to produce promising pathways players, including the highly regarded Couchman brothers, who have become the face of the Dragons' junior system and its long-term potential.\n\nSpeaking to SEN, Watsford said the club is prioritising stability and clarity before making any long-term decisions.\n\n"Look, we're letting the dust settle on the week that was, and we want to get behind Dean now very much in the short term," Watsford said.\n\nHe stressed that while planning is underway, there is no rush to lock in a replacement for Flanagan.\n\n"We will go on that journey, no doubt. We will have a look at what we need, and that focus is around that connection with our junior elite players and to ensure that they have all the support that they want," he added.\n\n"But in the meantime, there is no real timeline."\n\nWatsford added that the club will take several weeks to define the structure and expectations for the role, particularly around pathways and recruitment alignment.\n\n"We will set a framework over the coming weeks. I've got some views that I will keep to myself for the time being, around kinda how that framework works and looks like."\n\nHe also made clear that any future coach will need to play a broader role than just first-grade performance, with a strong emphasis on development and recruitment integration.\n\n"But I can assure you that the future coach of St George Illawarra Dragons will have development and recruitment oversight as part of their remit to support Daniel and get the best that we can out of the first-grade team."\n\nAs the club works through its next phase, the Dragons are placing significant value on ensuring their next coaching appointment is aligned with long-term sustainability rather than short-term fixes, particularly with so much promise emerging from their junior ranks.