The St George Illawarra Dragons has confirmed Tim Watsford as the club's new chief executive, replacing Ryan Webb following an extensive selection process.

Watsford, who has held key roles in both motorsport and rugby league, will take charge as the Dragons enter a crucial period of rebuilding and future planning.

Watsford steps into the role with a wealth of experience in sports administration, having served as the Chief Operating Officer at V8 Supercars and previously working for the NRL as General Manager of Major Events and Engagement.

His appointment makes him just the fourth CEO in the club's history, following Webb, Peter Doust and Brian Johnston.

"Rugby league has always been my passion, and I'm incredibly excited to take on this opportunity with the St George Illawarra Dragons," Watsford said.

"The board has undertaken a thorough process, and I truly appreciate the faith they've placed in me to drive success for our members and fans."

With a focus on commercial growth, fan engagement and high-performance outcomes, Watsford believes the Dragons have a strong foundation for sustained success.

"My previous roles have given me invaluable experience in building sports brands, engaging fans, and delivering high-performance outcomes. I'm looking forward to working with the team and getting started from day one."

Dragons chairman Andrew Lancaster praised Watsford's credentials, noting his ability to lead in key areas.

"The board is very pleased to welcome Tim as our new CEO. His deep understanding of rugby league, combined with his experience in major event development, commercial growth, and fan engagement, makes him a perfect fit for our club," Lancaster said.

"Tim has a proven ability to drive innovation, foster high-performance environments, and build meaningful connections between clubs, fans, and the wider community," Lancaster added.

"Being CEO of the Dragons comes with clear accountability, and Tim has embraced the expectations we have set for success."

Lancaster also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing CEO Ryan Webb, who will assist with the transition.

"We would like to thank Ryan Webb for the job he has done through some challenging times. He has played a key role in setting the club on the path to growth, and we are grateful for his contributions. Ryan will remain with the Dragons during the transition period to ensure a smooth handover."

As the Dragons look to the future under new leadership, Watsford's appointment signals a fresh direction for the club as it seeks to re-establish itself as a force in the NRL.