Wests Tigers utility Adam Doueihi is reportedly poised to remain with the Wests Tigers, turning his back on interest from rivals St George Illawarra Dragons.

The two-club race for Doueihi has been on for some weeks now.

The Penrith Panthers were also believed to be interested at one stage, but never worked their way through to a formal offer.

Since then, the two joint-venture clubs have traded revised offers for Doueihi's signature.

The Tigers originally only offered a single year, while the Dragons revised their two-year offer with an increased salary. The Tigers then did the same, adding a second year, and News Corp are reporting that will be enough to leave the injury-prone star at the club through until at least the end of 2027.

The report suggests a decision is still yet to be formally locked in, but that Doueihi is keen on making a decision while the club have the bye this week.

The Concord-based outfit have offered significantly less money than the Red V.

The Tigers, who have used Doueihi at lock in recent weeks, will likely continue with that plan of attack over the coming years given his immediately strong performances in the role.

It's understood the Dragons were chasing Doueihi for the same reason, with the club still looking to replace Jack de Belin who will depart for the Parramatta Eels at the end of the year.

The club have signed Josh Kerr and are also looking to add Trey Mooney from the Canberra Raiders for 2026.

The Tigers, with Doueihi's signature now all but locked up, are reportedly set to turn their attention to a host of other re-signings, with Charlie Staines, Brent Naden and Reuben Porter leading the list.