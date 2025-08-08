Wests Tigers utility Adam Doueihi has decided to remain with the Wests Tigers, turning his back on interest from rivals St George Illawarra Dragons.

The two-club race for Doueihi has been on for some weeks now.

The Penrith Panthers were also believed to be interested at one stage, but never worked their way through to a formal offer.

Since then, the two joint-venture clubs have traded revised offers for Doueihi's signature.

The Tigers originally only offered a single year, while the Dragons revised their two-year offer with an increased salary.

However, after increasing their offer to a two-year deal, it has now been confirmed that Doueihi will remain at the Wests Tigers until the end of the 2027 NRL season, even though the Concord-based outfit offered significantly less money than the Red V.

“I couldn't be happier to be here for another two seasons,” Doueihi said.

“I made my way through the pathway here at Balmain, and it's where my love for the game first started.

"To have been here for six seasons and to now continue on, is a proud moment for me and my family.

“I'm excited about what's building here, it's a great group who are pulling in the same direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the next two years."

It's understood the Dragons were chasing Doueihi for the same reason, with the club still looking to replace Jack de Belin who will depart for the Parramatta Eels at the end of the year.

The club have signed Josh Kerr and are also looking to add Trey Mooney from the Canberra Raiders for 2026.

The Tigers, with Doueihi's signature now locked up, are reportedly set to turn their attention to a host of other re-signings, with Charlie Staines, Brent Naden and Reuben Porter leading the list.

“I think everyone can see the leadership qualities Adam brings on the field and we're lucky to have not only a player, but a person of this calibre within our set up,” coach Benji Marshall added.

“His injuries have been well documented, and to see first-hand the way he approached his rehab, his return and the way he's playing now is so pleasing for everyone at the club.

“The characteristics Adam showed right throughout that period are the cornerstone for the form we see him in this season and what make him such an important part of our group.

“We're really happy to have Adam and his family continue this journey with us."