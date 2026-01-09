Adam Doueihi has emerged as the frontrunner to wear the No.7 jersey for the Wests Tigers in 2026 as the club looks to finally snap its long-standing finals drought.

The veteran utility revealed he has spent the bulk of the pre-season training at halfback alongside Jarome Luai, with coach Benji Marshall giving him an extended opportunity to claim the pivotal role ahead of the new campaign.

Doueihi believes his preparation has put him in a strong position to start the season in the halves.

“That's where I've been most of this pre-season, so fingers crossed I get the nod there for Round 1 and take it from there,” Doueihi said on SEN.

“I've been doing most of my reps at the halfback position, so I've been filling in there and helping out alongside Jarome and trying to form a combo.”

The 27-year-old loomed as one of the Tigers' most versatile options in 2025, covering centre, five-eighth, lock and halfback, but is now aiming to make the No.7 jersey his own after his most consistent season in recent years.

“I love it there,” Doueihi said.

“I grew up playing in the halves and feel as though I'm a dominant voice at the club, so I really feel as though that number seven jersey suits me.

“Whatever Benji sees fit for the team, I'll follow his lead.”

While the Tigers have other halves options in the mix, including young gun Latu Fainu, who is waiting in the wings after an injury-interrupted year, all signs point to Doueihi having first crack at the role.