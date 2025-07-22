The St George Illawarra Dragons have entered the race for Adam Doueihi, while a previous rumour linking him to the Penrith Panthers has also been debunked.

Doueihi, off-contract at the end of this year, has been in strong form in recent weeks, and a move to lock by coach Benji Marshall has only heightened that.

It was reported yesterday that the Penrith Panthers had expressed interest in Doueihi by Triple M Radio, but that has now been debunked, with journalist David Riccio telling the Wests Tigers Life Podcast that he will not be heading to the foot of the mountains.

Riccio confirmed the Tigers were weighing up a contract extension to the Tigers, with the chance of it being a one-year deal for the utility to go straight back on the market being high.

"I understand it'll only be a one-year offer, but I think that's from both parties. Adam isn't against the prospect of being on the market again when the market becomes a frenzy from the arrival of the Perth Bears," Riccio said on the Wests Tigers Life Podcast.

"I'm certain the Tigers want to keep Adam, but they need to move quicker."

Tigers CEO Shane Richardson, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, confirmed an offer has been made to Doueihi.

“We made Adam Doueihi an offer three weeks ago; it had nothing to do with Sunday's performance,” Richardson said.

It's understood that offer was well under what the Doueihi camp were expecting though - potentially by as much as $150,000 per year.

Journalist Michael Chammas, speaking on Channel 9s 100% Footy, confirmed that the Dragons, who originally had discussions with Doueihi in the pre-season, are back in the mix for the utility with the potential to replace Jack de Belin next year.

The Tigers are also understood to have increased their offer.

"There is definitley a chance. The Tigers have met with Adam Doueihi, they want to keep him. The original offer was around $350,000," Chammas said.

"My understanding is they have upped that in recent days to maybe about $400,000, but the Dragons are circling.

"Adam Doueihi actually did a medical with the Dragons during the off-season. They were looking at him last season to join the club, but it never progressed.

"The Dragons are back in again. Jack de Belin is heading to the Eels next year, and I think they were pretty impressed with what they saw of him at lock forward yesterday. It gives them a ball playing lock option, but a utiliity who can kick goals, play in the halves, play in the centres.

"The Dragons are having discussions about bringing him to the club next season."

Doueihi is believed to want to play in the halves, so the chance of moving to the Dragons to play lock could also yet prove to be a far-fetched one.

It's clear he won't be playing halves at the Tigers any time soon though with the emergence of Latu Fainu, and the presence of Jarome Luai.

The Perth play could be Doueihi's best option come the end of 2026 to move back into the halves, although his performances at lock in the last fortnight - including kicking the winning field goal against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday - could make teams sit up and take notice.