Wests Tigers utility, Adam Doueihi, has gone on the record to clear the air, amid a recent flurry of rumours regarding his standing with the club.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast with Vossy & Brandy, Doueihi moved to clear his name from any false report, while giving some insight into where his future currently stands.

“I haven't technically signed up with Isaac,” Doueihi revealed.

“I've always sort of kept in touch with him. And he's been a sort of bouncing board for me and always given me feedback.”

The advice of Moses is sure to bring a new element to negotiation strategies moving forward, with the Lebanon international usually managing his own deals.

He went on to admit that while Moses isn't officially on his payroll, he has given him his blessing to represent him in some discussions.

“Just while we were still in the hunt for the aid, and I was really focused on just really playing my best footy, I just spoke to [Isaac Moses] on the side and said, I've given him permission to speak to clubs and speak to the Tigers on my behalf,” he said.

“So he's doing that in the background for me. But I haven't physically signed with him as of yet.”

Doueihi was quite short in his post-training media obligations earlier this week, answering "We'll see what happens" when asked if he would like to remain a Tiger.

With Taylan May squeezing Doueihi out of his centre role this week and forcing him to play lock, it seems the long-time Tiger may not be his club's biggest priority moving forward.